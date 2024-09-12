Kenyans have rejected ADANI Group's takeover of JKIA, it is a corruption cartel – KALONZO tells RUTO





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has opposed the proposed takeover of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) by Adani Enterprises.

Speaking in Kiambu on Wednesday, Kalonzo Musyoka stated that Kenyans have unanimously rejected the Adani Group's takeover of JKIA, labeling it a corruption cartel.

“The people of Kabete have said no to Adani, no to corruption, and no to the KK dictatorship, and we agree. We are with and for the people of Kenya,” Musyoka stated.

The proposed deal, a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) between Adani Enterprises and the Kenyan government, is intended to revamp JKIA, one of East Africa’s busiest airports.

However, concerns over the involvement of foreign entities and corruption have sparked public outrage from opposition leaders and citizens.

The deal is worth Sh 250 billion and Adani will operate the airport until the year 2054

The Kenyan DAILY POST