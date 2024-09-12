He is 38, jobless, and with no wife and kids - A distressed Kenyan mother pleads for a job for her graduate son who still lives with his parents (VIDEO).

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A woman has taken to Tiktok and asked well-wishers to give her 38-year-old son a job.
She claims that her son has been tarmacking for years after
graduating from the University.
She lamented that he is yet to get married and have kids
because he is jobless.
“He can’t start a family because he doesn’t have a job,” she
said, adding that her son still lives with them.
She urged anyone with a job opportunity to contact her
through a phone number that she posted on her Tiktok account.
He is 38, jobless, and with no wife and kids - A distressed Kenyan mother pleads for a job for her graduate son who still lives with his parents pic.twitter.com/yocJL9h7ej— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2024
