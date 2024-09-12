He is 38, jobless, and with no wife and kids - A distressed Kenyan mother pleads for a job for her graduate son who still lives with his parents (VIDEO).





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - A woman has taken to Tiktok and asked well-wishers to give her 38-year-old son a job.

She claims that her son has been tarmacking for years after graduating from the University.

She lamented that he is yet to get married and have kids because he is jobless.

“He can’t start a family because he doesn’t have a job,” she said, adding that her son still lives with them.

She urged anyone with a job opportunity to contact her through a phone number that she posted on her Tiktok account.

Watch the video.

He is 38, jobless, and with no wife and kids - A distressed Kenyan mother pleads for a job for her graduate son who still lives with his parents pic.twitter.com/yocJL9h7ej — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 12, 2024

