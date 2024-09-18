RUTO smiling as influential Gen Z activists start fighting each other - MERCY TARUS accuses MORARA KEBASO of stealing her ideas to get funding.





Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Influential Gen Z activist Mercy Tarus has launched an attack on Morara Kebaso, accusing him of stealing her ideas and executing them to get funding.

Taking to her X account, Mercy alleged that she has been meeting Kebaso to brainstorm on ideas, which he goes ahead and executes them for his personal gains.

“You're desperate because hype is a drug and you need the temporary high all the time.

"You are always in my dms, my call logs etc consulting then you go out and shine with things that don't belong to you,’’ she said.

She further accused Kebaso of being cheeky and not being genuine in his fight for change, claiming that he stole her ‘Kenya Ni Home’ slogan.

“You cannot keep coming to me for advice and your fake commitment to the 'movement' then you go out to use my initiative's name, slogan and plan to execute a vision you do not understand. Then you go out and act like you are so superior,’’ she added.

Check out her posts.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.