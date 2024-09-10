RUTO’s Chief of Staff FELIX KOSKEI accused of being drunk with power – See what he is now doing and no one can dare question him





Tuesday, September 10, 2024 – President William Ruto’s Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei seems to be drunk with power.

This is after MPs accused him of arrogating himself powers of the National Police Service Commission by transferring police officers indiscriminately.

The MPs, led by Aldai MP Marianne Kitany and Kisumu East counterpart Shakeel Shabbir, accused Koskei of sabotaging the security of the country by transferring police officers with political intentions.

According to the MPs, Koskei has been transferring police officers from the constituencies without following due process despite not being in charge of the transfers.

They, as a result, asked Koskei to instead focus on issues of policy at the national level and leave alone the issues of police transfers to the concerned authorities to deal with it.

‘’Stop interfering, stop bothering yourself with the issues of the constituencies, deal with the issues at the national level,’’ Keitany stated.

The MPs claimed that the actions of the Head of Public Service have contributed to instability in security within their constituencies.

‘’We need the security situation in Aldai to be stable. It has been stable and we are not going to allow you to use your office to come and interfere,’’ Keitany argued.

Kitany revealed that Koskei occasioned the transfer of all officers within a station in her constituency after being convinced by a friend to act on issuing the orders.

Shabbir noted that it was unfortunate for a whole security team to be moved at once terming the move as having acted as a hindrance to them in delivering on their work.

‘’It does not make sense for a whole security team to be moved on the complaints of a certain person. Allow us to work,’’ Shabbir added.

