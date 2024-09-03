EACC fugitive DIDMUS BARASA vomits on KALONZO – You won’t believe what he told Kenyans to do to the Wiper Leader





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa urged Kenyans to ignore Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, claiming he is now useless since Raila Odinga has deserted him.

In a statement, Barasa, who is on the run from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over corruption, noted that he has more political clout compared to the self-declared Opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

According to him, Kalonzo belonged to the past generation of leaders and no one should listen to him anymore.

“Who knew that Didmus Wekesa Barasa – the son of a widow would one day become an MP? Right now, my name sells more in the papers than that of Kalonzo Musyoka”.

“Kalonzo Musyoka represents yesterday; he doesn’t represent tomorrow and the day thereafter.”

“People like Kalonzo should be totally ignored! We are the future!” Barasa added.

Barasa, who is eyeing the Bungoma County top job in 2027, has been leading the criticism against Musyoka, who has declared himself the substantive leader of the Opposition.

This is after Raila resolved to work with Ruto by offering his top lieutenants for cabinet positions.

