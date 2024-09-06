Many wives stopped schooling and working, all for marriage, only for their husbands to marry wealthy, educated career women - Man writes







Thursday, September 5, 2024 - A marriage therapist, Shamseddim Giwa, has advised women to not sacrifice their career, education and growth opportunities for marriage.

Giwa, who gave the advice in a post on Wednesday, September 4, said many women stopped schooling, working and networking after getting married only for their husbands to marry wealthy, and educated career women.

"Marriage is beautiful and needs sacrifices but understand, a good marriage will grow you not halt you. A good spouse will also support your growth, not stop it," he wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

"If you stop your own development, someday your spouse will find you less appealing for that very reason. This is the tale of many wives who married and stopped schooling, resigned work, stopped networking, all for marriage, only for their husbands to marry wealthy educated, career women for their 'independence'.

“This level of betrayal and hurt, you do not want to experience. Don't ever forget about yourself, even while you are sacrificing for marriage. Be good to you too.”



