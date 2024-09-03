Sharpshooter: A kinyozi lady from Kihunguro is currently pregnant for Kikuyu radio presenter and MARY LINCOLN’s ex-husband, NJOGU WA NJOROGE - Details emerge.





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - A jilted baby mama of popular Kikuyu radio presenter Njogu Wa Njoroge, who is also Mary Lincoln’s ex-husband, posted his photo on TikTok and urged other women who have had children with him to come forward publicly.

Her post sparked a lot of reactions and exposed Njogu’s appetite for women.

He has babies with different ladies and according to reports, a Kinyozi lady from Kihunguro is currently pregnant for him.

Njogu doesn’t take care of his babies despite him being a man of means.

Below are comments on his baby mama’s Tiktok page exposing him as a deadbeat dad with kids all over.

























The Kenyan DAILY POST.