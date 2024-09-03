Caught on Camera: See how rogue traffic cops based at Kasarani Police Station camp along Kasarani-Mwiki Road to collect bribes (VIDEO).





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Rogue traffic police officers based at Kasarani Police Station were caught on camera collecting bribes from matatu operators along Kasarani-Mwiki Road.

The cash-starved officers demand Ksh 50 from each matatu that operates along the route.

Their bribery collecting point is near the entrance of Kasarani Stadium.

The cops shamelessly collect bribes in broad daylight and allow unroadworthy matatus to operate, posing danger to passengers.

They also harass private motorists and Uber drivers by demanding bribes.

Watch the video.

Kasarani Police exposed for openly taking bribes from matatus.



Retweet Widely. Expose the thugs in uniform. pic.twitter.com/OjaEvfBM49 — Kavuli M. Bernard (@BernardKavuli) September 2, 2024

