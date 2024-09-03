Caught on Camera: See how rogue traffic cops based at Kasarani Police Station camp along Kasarani-Mwiki Road to collect bribes (VIDEO).

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Rogue traffic police officers based at Kasarani Police Station were caught on camera collecting bribes from matatu operators along Kasarani-Mwiki Road.
The cash-starved officers demand Ksh 50 from each matatu that
operates along the route.
Their bribery collecting point is near the entrance of Kasarani
Stadium.
The cops shamelessly collect bribes in broad
daylight and allow unroadworthy matatus to operate, posing danger to
passengers.
They also harass private motorists and Uber drivers by
demanding bribes.
Watch the video.
Kasarani Police exposed for openly taking bribes from matatus.— Kavuli M. Bernard (@BernardKavuli) September 2, 2024
Retweet Widely. Expose the thugs in uniform. pic.twitter.com/OjaEvfBM49
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments