Activist BONIFACE MWANGI could be on a suicide mission – See what he has planned to do to RUTO

Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Activist Boniface Mwangi will never let President William Ruto rule in peace; not after the kidnapping and killing of many Gen Zs during the anti-government protests.
This is after he vowed to stage
a procession to State House to compel Ruto to take action against the current
surge in cases of abduction.
Speaking outside the Milimani
Law Courts in Nairobi just after he was freed, Mwangi accused Ruto’s
administration of failing to secure the release of three Kenyans who were
recently abducted by unknown individuals in Kitengela, Kajiado County.
The activist revealed he would
be marching to the State House soon during which he would submit a list
containing the names of all missing people to the Head of State.
“Our demand is, to release these
three men unconditionally and every other person who is missing,” the activist
commented.
‘We shall march to the State
House to give Ruto a list of missing people because it is a public
office," he added.
Boniface Mwangi spoke after
securing release from custody in a case where he was accused of orchestrating the
violence witnessed during the recent anti-government demonstrations.
Mwangi had been charged
alongside four others for allegedly participating in an unlawful
assembly and presiding over the publication of false materials.
The five secured their freedom
after the court declined a two-week request by the prosecution to finalise the
probe on the matter.
Boniface Mwangi's sentiments
follow the president's assertions, claiming he was not aware of any cases
of abductions during the recent anti-state demonstrations.
