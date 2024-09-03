Activist BONIFACE MWANGI could be on a suicide mission – See what he has planned to do to RUTO





Tuesday, September 3, 2024 - Activist Boniface Mwangi will never let President William Ruto rule in peace; not after the kidnapping and killing of many Gen Zs during the anti-government protests.

This is after he vowed to stage a procession to State House to compel Ruto to take action against the current surge in cases of abduction.

Speaking outside the Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi just after he was freed, Mwangi accused Ruto’s administration of failing to secure the release of three Kenyans who were recently abducted by unknown individuals in Kitengela, Kajiado County.

The activist revealed he would be marching to the State House soon during which he would submit a list containing the names of all missing people to the Head of State.

“Our demand is, to release these three men unconditionally and every other person who is missing,” the activist commented.

‘We shall march to the State House to give Ruto a list of missing people because it is a public office," he added.

Boniface Mwangi spoke after securing release from custody in a case where he was accused of orchestrating the violence witnessed during the recent anti-government demonstrations.

Mwangi had been charged alongside four others for allegedly participating in an unlawful assembly and presiding over the publication of false materials.

The five secured their freedom after the court declined a two-week request by the prosecution to finalise the probe on the matter.

Boniface Mwangi's sentiments follow the president's assertions, claiming he was not aware of any cases of abductions during the recent anti-state demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST