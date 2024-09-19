Shame on RUTO as Health CS DEBORAH MULONGO says Safaricom is a Government Agency – This is embarrassing (VIDEO)









Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai has shared a video clip of newly appointed Health Cabinet Secretary Debora Mulongo Barasa saying Safaricom Plc Limited is owned by the government.

In an embarrassing video, Barasa, who appeared before Spice FM on Wednesday, mistakenly claimed that Safaricom is a government agency responsible for the digitization of Ministry of Health records, including the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“Safaricom is a government agency,” Mulongo said but Spice FM journalist Eric Latif corrected her and told her that Safaricom is a private entity but the government owns some shares.

Here's the embarrassing video of Ruto’s CS who is not aware that Safaricom is a private entity, not a state-owned agency.

Basic revision. CS should take time to read and understand her ministry. She seems to be lazy that she doesn’t read key govt briefings. pic.twitter.com/102ebCuZLb — Robert ALAI, HSC (@RobertAlai) September 19, 2024

