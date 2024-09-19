REVEALED: Why Kiharu MP NDINDI NYORO refused to abandon GACHAGUA unlike 69 MPs from Mt Kenya who have endorsed KINDIKI as region's kingpin.





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro has surprised President William Ruto and his close associates after he refused to abandon Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Last week, 69 Members of Parliament from Murang’a, Kiambu, Nyeri, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Nyandarua, Kirinyaga, Nakuru, and Laikipia counties met in Nyahururu and abandoned Gachagua as region’s kingpin and endorsed Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kithure Kindiki.

The meeting dubbed ‘Nyahururu Declaration’ resolved that going forward, Kindiki will be the link between the Executive and Mt Kenya region.

Conspicuously missing from the meeting was Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, who had in the past engaged in supremacy battles with Gachagua.

A source, who is close to Nyoro, said the MP refused to attend the Nyahururu meeting because he ‘listened to the ground’ and Mt Kenya electorate both East and West are behind Gachagua.

“Yes he explained to us that Gachagua is with the people and as an MP representing Kiharu he can’t go against his people who are his employer,” the source said.

