I am ready to appear in court in person - MASENGELI begs Justice CHACHA MWITA to save him from going to KAMITI PRISON





Thursday, September 19,2024 - Acting Inspector General of National Police Service (NPS) Gilbert Masengeli has pleaded with High Court Judge Chacha Mwita to allow him to appear in court on Thursday to avoid serving a six-month prison sentence.

Masengeli was last week sentenced to six months in Prison for disobeying court orders by Justice Lawrence Mugambi.

Masengeli through Advocate Cecil Miller and Steve Ogolla, told Justice Chacha Mwita that their client is now able to appear in court between 12 noon and 2 pm.

The file was placed before Judge Mwita because Judge Mugambi is part of a three-judge bench handling a different case.

He was unable to attend to the same.

Masengeli's legal team pleaded with the court to allow their client to appear in court today as the six-month jail sentence is supposed to take effect tomorrow.

"We are praying that you give directions so that we appear before Mugambi today," Masengeli said through Miller.

But Justice Chacha Mwita directed the file be placed before Judge Mugambi tomorrow for further directions as the Judge is engaged in a bench matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST