See what happened to a blogger who criticized Mombasa Governor ABDULSWAMAD SHERRIF - This is despicable!





Tuesday, September 17, 2024 - Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Sherrif is a ruthless man, judging by what he allegedly ordered to be done to a blogger for criticizing his government.

Controversial blogger Maverick Aoko claims that Governor Abdulswamad ordered city askaris to abduct blogger Bruce, subject him to despicable acts, and attempt to suffocate him to death.

Fortunately, the blogger was rescued by a Boda Boda rider before he suffocated to death.

This is what blogger Maverick Aoko wrote on her X page on Monday.

