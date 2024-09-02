Senior Tharaka Nithi County Staff in trouble for sending a drone to photograph the posh home of a local MP that has a helipad and sharing it online (PHOTO).









Monday, September 2, 2024 - A Tharaka Nithi County employee is in trouble after allegedly sending a drone to photograph the home of Chuka Igamba Ng’ombe MP.

The employee, Mr. Lawrence Kaburu, has come under scrutiny after the MP had him interrogated by DCI officers at the Chuka Police Station.

Kaburu, however, insists that he neither visited nor sent a drone to the MP’s residence.

This controversy emerged after aerial photos of the MP’s luxurious home surfaced on the Facebook group “Tharaka Nithi County Speaks.”

The photos revealed a helipad atop the house, expansive balconies, and a meticulously maintained garden.

Following the incident, the MP sought police intervention to halt Kaburu’s actions, a move that has sparked a wave of criticism from those who believe the county’s politics are becoming increasingly contentious.

Among those criticizing the MP’s actions are County Assembly Speaker Mr. John Mbabu and nominated MCA Ms. Wanja Karuku, who accused the MP of using the police to intimidate others.

Mbabu pointed out that while Kaburu had clearly denied any involvement, he personally saw no issue with photographing someone’s house.

He added that his own home had been photographed multiple times without any problems arising.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.