Don’t blackmail RUTO by telling him Kikuyus have abandoned him – ICHUNG’WAH tells GACHAGUA





Monday, September 2, 2024 - National Assembly Majority leader, Kimani Ichung’wah, has urged Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua not to blackmail President William Ruto by telling him he is the Mt Kenya region kingpin.

According to Ichung’wah, who is also the Kikuyu MP, Gachagua has been telling the President that as the leader of the Mt Kenya region, the population is not happy with the broad-based government that was formed in July when ODM leaders joined the government.

Ichung’wah urged President William Ruto to act on Gachagua for trying to divide the Mt Kenya region along ethnic lines.

He argued that Gachagua is wrong to divide Mt. Kenya from the rest of the country while President William Ruto is working to unite the nation through a broad-based government.

“I urge President William Ruto not to allow any leaders to divide Kenyans along ethnic lines.

"He should not be intimidated by the idea that a leader can unite only one region.

"We are all Kenyans under the leadership of President William Ruto,” Ichung’wah stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST