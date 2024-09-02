GACHAGUA continues to call for Mt Kenya unity despite RUTO and his allies branding him a tribal bigot





Monday, September 2, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that his call for Mt Kenya region unity is unstoppable, despite President William Ruto and his men urging him to stop.

Speaking in Meru county on Sunday, Gachagua said the Mt Kenya region remains stronger when united and any attempts to cause division will only make the situation worse for them.

"In a population of 13 million, they are less than 10 just ignore.

"The people are good. Going forward, I want to assure you that as long as we are united as a region, we are in good space.

"Don't allow anybody to divide you along county lines. Our strength is our unity."

Gachagua said that he had seen individuals trying to divide Mt Kenya into two regions but that should not happen.

The second in command faces a herculean task in consolidating his Mt Kenya backyard as silent rebellion grows against his bid to lead the region.

A few weeks ago, he warned rebels that they have until December to change or be kicked out by voters.

