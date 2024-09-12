See what State House Spokesman HUSSEIN MOHAMED said after RAILA’s ODM MPs reportedly refused to attend RUTO’s meeting at State House





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed has refuted claims that a section of Members of Parliament from the ODM party skipped a meeting convened by President William Ruto at State House.

This is after a local media house alleged that ODM lawmakers skipped the meeting which was convened on Monday, raising concerns over the broad-based government and the president’s relationship with ODM Leader Raila Odinga, considering that the meeting came after Ruto’s working tour of Nyanza.

However, in a swift response, the State House spokesman claimed that the reports were not true.

According to Hussein, the president hosted a section of lawmakers at State House for an informal lunch after inspecting an affordable housing project in Nairobi.

He noted that the State House lunch meeting was not a formal one, as reports suggested.

"On Monday, 9th September 2024, President William Ruto inspected the progress of the 4,054-unit Kibera Soweto East Zone B Affordable Housing Project in Nairobi County.

"After the event, the MPs in attendance accompanied the President to State House for an informal lunch. There was no formal meeting as suggested," Hussein explained.

He further added that the State House communicates or invites MPs or any other individuals and groups through official channels only.

After the meeting on Monday, Ruto was pictured with some ODM leaders at State House, Nairobi, including Makadara MP George Aladwa.





The Kenyan DAILY POST