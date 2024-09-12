Incompetent MURKOMEN is to blame over JKIA mess - ATWOLI exposes RUTO’s friend over the workers' strike at JKIA





Thursday, September 12, 2024 – COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called out former Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen, accusing him of ignorance.

Speaking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) where aviation industry workers were staging a protest over the Adani takeover deal, Atwoli revealed that Murkomen ignored his calls.

This, he said caused the whole situation to boil over as players in the industry felt that their concerns were not being heard.

Atwoli claimed he reached out to Murkomen to advise him on how to handle the Adani deal, which has faced widespread rejection from stakeholders in the aviation sector.

"I called the previous CS for Roads and Transport, Murkomen, with a view of trying to educate and advise him to meet with the workers and explain the Adani issue to them. But unfortunately, our Ministers are arrogant they don't take calls unless they are from businessmen and employers," Atwoli recounted.

He blamed President William Ruto over the mess at JKIA, saying he appointed incompetent people.

On Wednesday, activity and business came to a standstill at JKIA as staff made good their threat to shut down operations.

The staffers started staging their strike at midnight and sustained the momentum through to Wednesday mid-day.

This culminated in long queues at the facility, and canceled and delayed flights, sparking outrage from Kenyans across the board.

