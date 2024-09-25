See the votes DUALE, WETANGULA and MUDAVADI rallied for RUTO in 2022 yet they are attacking GACHAGUA – Numbers don’t lie!





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been mocked and abused for focusing on Mt. Kenya politics despite being elected as the Deputy President of the Republic of Kenya.

In the two years since his election, Gachagua has primarily toured the Mt. Kenya region, calling for unity and advocating for the eradication of illicit brews and drug abuse.

Gachagua's decision to prioritize Mt Kenya region has angered many Kenyans, including close allies of President William Ruto, led by Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale.

Duale and State House insiders are advocating for Gachagua's impeachment, claiming he is alienating the Mt. Kenya region from the rest of the country.

What Duale and his coterie are forgetting is that without Gachagua’s input in the last election, they would not be enjoying the powers they are enjoying today.

In the last election, Gachagua rallied 3.8 million votes from the Mt. Kenya region for Ruto, effectively annihilating former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, a formidable candidate and main rival.

In fact, Gachagua brought more votes to Kenya Kwanza Alliance than Ruto who only brought 1.7 million votes to his basket.

Despite holding senior positions in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula contributed only 800,000 votes to Ruto.

Duale and the rest of Kenyans only managed 500,000 votes to Ruto, if the statistics of the 2022 election are anything to go by.

The Kenyan DAILY POST