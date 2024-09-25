MURANG’A residents ask NDINDI NYORO to state his position on GACHAGUA’s impeachment – We want to know all ‘traitors’





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Murang’a County residents have asked Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, to state his position regarding the looming impeachment of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

During a meeting of residents from Gatanga, Kandara, Kigumo, Maragwa, Kiharu, Kangema, and Mathioya constituencies at a Kenol hotel on Tuesday, attendees urged Ndindi Nyoro to clarify his stance, claiming his silence suggests that he sides with those persecuting Gachagua.

“Your silence is disturbing, we want you to declare your stand in regards to Gachagua’s impeachment,” James Gatu, the convener of the meeting stated.

Gachagua has a cult-like following in Murang’a county and only Murang'a Women Representative Betty Maina and Mathioya MP Edwin Mugo have publicly declared that they are supporting the second-in-command's impeachment.

Mugo and Betty were among 48 Mt Kenya MPs who were allegedly bribed with Sh 250,000 each by State House and Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru to denounce Gachagua and declare Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki as the region’s political kingpin two weeks ago.

The Kenyan DAILY POST