GACHAGUA still respects RUTO despite their bitter fallout – See what he did to his ally CATE WARUGURU after she attacked the president





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked his ally, Cate Waruguru, to respect President William Ruto and stop bashing him because he is still his boss.

This comes despite their bitter fallout that might lead to the impeachment of Gachagua.

The former Laikipia East Woman Representative had visited embattled Gachagua at his home to offer her support as talks about his impeachment continued to gather steam.

In a viral video clip, a seemingly calm Gachagua engages with Waruguru as he subtly warns her against fanning the political flames by bashing Ruto and Kenya Kwanza leaders who were against him.

"I need you to tone down because what you said the other day was quite explosive," Gachagua told the former lawmaker.

"We don't have a problem with anyone. Let's sit back and work for Kenya," he added.

The Deputy President was likely referring to a series of jarring remarks made by Waruguru in the past week, as she sought to bite back against leaders who had ganged up against Gachagua.

During a public address in Githurai last week, the outspoken politician went on a tirade against Ruto and his allies, accusing them of being cartels who wanted to fleece public resources.

She directly faulted the President for apparently conning Gachagua, leading Githurai residents in the infamous "Ruto must go" chants.

"Rigathi Gachagua is a truthful man but they don't want to know the truth. I want to say here today that William Ruto will be a one-term president," she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST