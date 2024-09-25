GACHAGUA still respects RUTO despite their bitter fallout – See what he did to his ally CATE WARUGURU after she attacked the president

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked his ally, Cate Waruguru, to respect President William Ruto and stop bashing him because he is still his boss.
This comes despite their bitter
fallout that might lead to the impeachment of Gachagua.
The former Laikipia East Woman
Representative had visited embattled Gachagua at his home to offer her support
as talks about his impeachment continued to gather steam.
In a viral video clip, a
seemingly calm Gachagua engages with Waruguru as he subtly warns her against fanning
the political flames by bashing Ruto and Kenya Kwanza leaders who were against
him.
"I need you to tone down
because what you said the other day was quite explosive," Gachagua told
the former lawmaker.
"We don't have a problem
with anyone. Let's sit back and work for Kenya," he added.
The Deputy President was likely
referring to a series of jarring remarks made by Waruguru in the past week, as
she sought to bite back against leaders who had ganged up against Gachagua.
During a public address in Githurai
last week, the outspoken politician went on a tirade against Ruto and his
allies, accusing them of being cartels who wanted to fleece public resources.
She directly faulted the
President for apparently conning Gachagua, leading Githurai residents in the
infamous "Ruto must go" chants.
"Rigathi Gachagua is a
truthful man but they don't want to know the truth. I want to say here today
that William Ruto will be a one-term president," she said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments