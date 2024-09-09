See the trending video of a Ghanaian politician's flashy motorcade - What is wrong with African leaders?

Monday, September 9, 2024 - A Ghanaian politician was captured on camera bullying other motorists as his flashy motorcade drove along a busy highway.
He was moving around in a fleet of guzzlers with blaring
sirens.
Some of his bodyguards were riding in superbikes and could
be seen bullying motorists, instructing them to give way to the politician.
The video has sparked reactions on social media, with most
people accusing the politician of being drunk with power.
Watch the trending video.
A Ghanaian Politician Motorcade! pic.twitter.com/YsRuwFBTnE— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 9, 2024
