Here is UHURU’s formidable alliance that could send RUTO and RAILA ODINGA to political oblivion in 2027 - Numbers don’t lie!!





Monday, September 9, 2024 - Former President Uhuru Kenyatta is reportedly burning the midnight oil crafting a formidable alliance that will topple the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime in 2027.

In July, President William Ruto set his sights on re-election in 2027 by aligning himself with opposition leader Raila Odinga and his party, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Ruto's move was seen as ingenious, as he successfully brought Raila Odinga and his Luo community electorate into the government.

On the other hand, Uhuru, who is one of the fierce critics of President William Ruto’s regime, is crafting an alliance that will go head-to-head with Ruto in 2027.

Since Ruto has technically lost the Mt Kenya region, which supported him overwhelmingly in the last election, Uhuru is considering collaborating with Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to tame the 'man from Sugoi’ in the mountain.

In the Eastern region, Uhuru is working with former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, who is the undisputed Ukambani region political kingpin.

In Western Kenya, Uhuru is alleged to be working with Democratic Action Kenya party leader, Eugene Wamalwa and firebrand Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya.

In the Nyanza region, Uhuru has picked former Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i who is still his close confidante.

Though details of who will fly the presidential flag or who will be his running mate are still scanty ,impeccable sources indicate that the’ Son of Jomo’ is committed to saving the country from endemic corruption and disregard for the rule of law that has become the norm in Ruto’s regime.

The Kenyan DAILY POST