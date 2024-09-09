SHOCK on Government officials as Kenyans fail to attend Harmony For Haiti concert held at Uhuru Gardens - Khaligraph Jones refused to perform for fear of being cancelled by Gen Zs (VIDEO).





Monday, September 9, 2024 - The much-hyped Harmony For Haiti Concert held at Uhuru Gardens flopped badly after Kenyans failed to turn up.

A trending video shows artists performing for almost an empty crowd after Kenyans failed to attend the concert despite it being publicized.

Khaligraph Jones was among the artists who were scheduled to perform but he announced to his fans that he will not perform, with reports indicating that he was protecting his brand after his youthful fans threatened to cancel him.

Several leaders including Prime Cabinet Secretary, Musalia Mudavadi, Foreign Affairs PS, Korir Sing'oei and ambassadors were among the attendees.

The concert was aimed at mobilising Kenyans and the global community to support Haiti, highlighting the dire need for food, security, and protection, especially for women and children who are most vulnerable to the violence plaguing the nation.

Watch the video of the flopped concert.

The Uhuru Park concert named Harmony for Haiti organized by Kenya Kwanza Government only had Performers with no visible Audience! pic.twitter.com/Ar0lR36xXr — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) September 9, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.