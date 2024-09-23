See the positions KIMANI ICHUNG’WAH and NDINDI NYORO will occupy once RIGATHI GACHAGUA is impeached - Will MT KENYA thank RUTO for this?





Monday, September 23, 2024 - National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro could be the biggest beneficiaries if Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is impeached.

The motion to impeach Rigathi Gachagua is reportedly being prepared by Suna East MP Junet Mohamed and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma.

Gachagua faces impeachment for allegedly spreading tribalism and disrespecting his boss, President William Ruto.

As Gachagua’s impeachment motion gains momentum, President Ruto is reportedly already planning who will replace Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof. Kithure Kindiki.

Once Kindiki is appointed Deputy President, Kimani Ichung’wah is expected to be elevated to the Interior docket, while Ndindi Nyoro will be appointed Majority Leader in the National Assembly.

President Ruto believes that by appointing Kindiki, Nyoro, and Ichung’wah to senior positions in his administration, he can cool the political temperatures in Mt. Kenya, which are currently at a fever pitch.

The Kenyan DAILY POST