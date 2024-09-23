KALONZO is not a sellout like RAILA – BABA’s chief agent SAITABAO KANCHORY drums up support for the Wiper leader ahead of 2027





Monday September 23, 2024 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga's chief agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has urged Kenyans to consider a Kalonzo Musyoka presidency in the next General Election.

Taking to X, the lawyer painted Kalonzo as a loyal and principled person.

To put across his point, Kanchory pointed out Kalonzo's decision to turn down cabinet slots purportedly offered to him by the government and standing with Raila three times.

He noted that he was confident Kalonzo would make a good president, further likening him to late Retired President Mwai Kibaki.

"Let's never forget that he was offered cabinet slots and asked to name his price but when it mattered the most, Kalonzo chose to stand with the young people of Kenya.

"He stood with Raila three times and never sold out.”

"I have my issues with Kalonzo but he's still way safer than some of the names being tossed about.

"We can make Kalonzo the president we want. We don't need another strongman or one-man show. A weak president like Kibaki is what we need," Kanchory wrote on X.

Kalonzo has consistently expressed his opposition to supporting President William Ruto's administration.

The Wiper leader has articulated that joining Ruto's government would be a betrayal to the Kenyan people, particularly to the youth who have been vocal against the current regime.

Kalonzo has stated that Azimio will not participate in the proposed broad-based government led by Ruto, labeling it a betrayal of their coalition's values and the citizens' aspirations for good governance.

The Kenyan DAILY POST