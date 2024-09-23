MORARA KEBASO is a hypocrite and a big scammer as EKURU AUKOT exposes him badly – See how he is hoodwinking Kenyans





Monday, September 23, 2024 - Thirdway Alliance Kenya Party Leader Ekuru Aukot has raised a red flag over the ongoing squabbles between young activists, particularly Mercy Tarus and Morara Kebaso.

The duo have been clashing over the use of the Kenya ni Home slogan which was popularized by Tarus before Kebaso adopted it for his civic education campaign.

Taking to his X, Eukot noted that he has been observing the clashes with a lot of concerns.

"I have observed the clashes between the young activists with concern. While we champion change and political hygiene, we must avoid deception and rent-seeking spirit amongst ourselves," Aukot wrote in part.

Aukot went on to call out Kebaso, accusing him of seeking a deal from President William Ruto’s government to end his 'Vampire Diaries' tours.

Kebaso has been traversing the country, exposing government projects that were launched by the government but later abandoned.

At the same time, Aukot cast doubts on Kebaso's claims that he was approached by the government and subsequently called by President William Ruto.

"My younger brother Morara Kebaso claims he was approached by the government even outrageously, claiming he was called by President Williams Ruto himself but there is credible information and even messages of him seeking out the government's audience and asking for a deal to drop his tours.

"We must call out such levels of hypocrisy if we are to maintain the credibility of this cause," Aukot added.

Additionally, Aukot expressed concerns over Kebaso's moves since he started crowdfunding, claiming that he is not engaging in what Kenyans funded him to do.

"Apart from the constant fundraisings, when is the last time Morara showed any stalled government projects that we gave him resources to pursue? When he's not seeking a car, he is seeking a house, furniture, or upkeep from Kenyans

"Indeed, we have a long way to go as long as personal greed continues to precede the desire for reform... Self-aggrandizement is killing the reform agenda that Kenya desperately needs.

"Young change-makers shouldn't allow themselves to be used for political expediency," he concluded.

