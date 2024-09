Sunday, September 22, 2024 - President William Ruto is building a palatial home at Koilel, Uasin Gishu.

Reports indicate that the contractors are working day and night to have the multi-million home completed soon.

It is believed that the home will be his new political base once completed.

The stately home sits on an estimated 20 acres.

Ruto has other palatial homes in different parts of the country.

