Details emerge that GACHAGUA doesn’t take tea during formal meetings with RUTO for fear of being poisoned.





Sunday, September 22, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is said to be avoiding taking tea during formal meetings with President William Ruto for fear of being poisoned.

Word has it that when Gachagua is served tea during the meetings, he claims that he is fasting.

Surprisingly, while in his office, he is known to love tea and always has a thermos full of his favorite beverage by his table.

Gachagua is reportedly scared of being poisoned by powerful men around President Ruto.

This is how Daily Nation reported the gist.





The Kenyan DAILY POST.