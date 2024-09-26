RUTO in shock as GIDEON MOI declares his stand on the planned impeachment of GACHAGUA – Look! He didn’t expect this

Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi-led KANU has weighed in on the planned impeachment against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
In a bold statement yesterday,
Gideon Moi’s party blasted President William Ruto and his allies, accusing them
of focusing on the wrong things like impeaching the DP instead of working for
Kenyans.
"While we respect the role
of impeachment as a crucial tool for parliamentary oversight, our nation is
currently facing pressing issues that demand urgent legislative attention and
vigilance," the statement read.
"We cannot be preoccupied
with an impeachment as the country stares at significant failures in public
policy decisions, including the potential takeover of key strategic national
assets, such as JKIA, by the now infamous Adani Group, failed funding model for
tertiary education, and a broken public healthcare system."
According to the Independence
party, if an impeachment motion is to be tabled, it should be aimed at both
President William Ruto and his deputy.
"If Parliament decides to
pursue impeachment, it should be of both the President and the Deputy
President, having been elected as a package, for the executive’s continued
malfeasance," the statement went on.
Gideon Moi, the chairman of
KANU, is not fond of the Kenya Kwanza regime, especially because he has been
embroiled in a battle to reign supreme in his native Rift Valley, which also
happens to be Ruto's stronghold.
