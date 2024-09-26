RUTO in shock as GIDEON MOI declares his stand on the planned impeachment of GACHAGUA – Look! He didn’t expect this





Thursday, September 26, 2024 – Former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi-led KANU has weighed in on the planned impeachment against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a bold statement yesterday, Gideon Moi’s party blasted President William Ruto and his allies, accusing them of focusing on the wrong things like impeaching the DP instead of working for Kenyans.

"While we respect the role of impeachment as a crucial tool for parliamentary oversight, our nation is currently facing pressing issues that demand urgent legislative attention and vigilance," the statement read.

"We cannot be preoccupied with an impeachment as the country stares at significant failures in public policy decisions, including the potential takeover of key strategic national assets, such as JKIA, by the now infamous Adani Group, failed funding model for tertiary education, and a broken public healthcare system."

According to the Independence party, if an impeachment motion is to be tabled, it should be aimed at both President William Ruto and his deputy.

"If Parliament decides to pursue impeachment, it should be of both the President and the Deputy President, having been elected as a package, for the executive’s continued malfeasance," the statement went on.

Gideon Moi, the chairman of KANU, is not fond of the Kenya Kwanza regime, especially because he has been embroiled in a battle to reign supreme in his native Rift Valley, which also happens to be Ruto's stronghold.

