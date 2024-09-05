GACHAGUA is unhappy with RUTO’s thunderous reception in RAILA’s backyard as it emerges that the Nyanza tour was meant to humiliate the DP – Look!





Thursday, September 5, 2024 – President William Ruto has come under sharp criticism from a section of Mt. Kenya leaders over his Nyanza tour, which they allege was intended to humiliate Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In a statement, the leaders, led by Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu, alleged that the good reception Ruto received in Nyanza during his tour was a political script meant to humiliate the DP.

Nyutu, an ally of the deputy president, revealed that as a result, they were closely studying the latest political developments in the government after the Head of State included some members of the Opposition in the Cabinet, leading to the birth of the broad-based government.

"As people from Mount Kenya, we are studying the happenings in the political landscape and one thing that was clear is that there was a script to humiliate the Deputy President,’’ Nyutu stated.

The senator decried a system of favoritism where their ODM counterparts are now favored in government over them.

"This is like a polygamous marriage where now the new wife is more favoured than the first wife," he added.

The lawmaker further maintained that the DP's wing was closely monitoring the developments to see whether there would be isolation of the Mt Kenya region from being given the priority and treatment they enjoyed in government before.

The Senator revisited a recent statement where he claimed that ODM party Chairperson Gladys Wanga and Minority Leader in the National Assembly Junet Mohammed directed humiliation at the DP.

"If you listened to the two saying they had some small mountains to show the deputy president, that was a direct humiliation at him during the tour,’’ Nyutu added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST