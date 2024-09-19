See how KASMUEL MCOURE responded to GATHONI WAMUCHOMBA after she asked him why he betrayed Gen Zs by meeting RUTO’s man





Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Popular Gen Z activist Kasmuel McOure has responded to Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba, who questioned why he betrayed the Gen Z movement by meeting with those who allegedly ordered the violence against Gen Zs during the anti-government protests in June and July this year.

On Wednesday, Kasmuel was spotted hanging out with South Mugirango MP Sylvanus Osoro, who was caught on camera in June calling for the killing of Gen Z protesters.

In what appears to be mocking Kasmuel, Wamuchomba stated, "My Son Kasamueri some spirits are transferable lol”’

In a quick response, Kasmuel told Wamuchomba to "shut up" and wondered if she wanted him to die in the streets during the protests.

Kasmuel also reminded Wamuchomba that if she did the right thing, there would be no Gen Z protests.

“You were elected under Ruto's party. Weren't spirits transferable then?

"You want me to die on the streets when I can tell you the truth when I meet you in person?

"If you did the right thing, I wouldn't need to be on the streets. You're the elected leader here. Act like one!” Kasmuel wrote on X.

The Kenyan DAILY POST