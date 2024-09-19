DRAMA in downtown Nairobi as man finds out what his wife does for a living- He caught her outside a dingy hotel (VIDEO)







Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic incident after a man caught his wife outside a dingy hotel in downtown Nairobi.

She was parading herself outside the hotel waiting for ‘clients’, unaware that her husband was trailing her.

He caught her red-handed ‘preying on Nairobi men’ in the infamous backstreet and confronted her, leading to a physical altercation.

Passersby watched helplessly as the enraged man beat up his wife.

According to those who witnessed the incident, the man claimed that his wife has been lying to him that she works in a hotel.

Watch the video.

DRAMA in downtown Nairobi as man finds out what his wife does for a living - He caught her outside a dingy hotel peddling her flesh pic.twitter.com/PaH2Bo3xRk — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) September 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST