What happened to your GOD? SABINA CHEGE blasts RUTO as she regrets ‘overthrowing’ UHURU and joining the scandalous Kenya Kwanza Gov’t





Friday, September 13, 2024 - Nominated MP Sabina Chege has blasted President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government for backtracking on their campaign promises.

Speaking during an interview, the former Murang’a Woman Representative fell short of labelling Kenya Kwanza hypocrites for changing their stance after presenting themselves as religious people during the campaign period, which in her opinion, they have since abandoned.

According to Sabina, who allegedly overthrew former President Uhuru Kenyatta from Jubilee, the religious stance seems to have been taken over by calculated political games as the current government moves to shore up its support.

She accused Ruto and his allies of putting down the Bible and engaging in political conmanship at the expense of service delivery to Kenyans.

“What happened to your God that you so much believed in that gave you all the solutions?” Sabina wondered as things in Kenya Kwanza move from bad to worse.

The Kenya Kwanza government’s campaigns were often riddled with religious undertones. UDA politicians started every conversation with ‘Praise God’ according to Chege.

However, Sabina noted that most of the problems Ruto is experiencing could be a result of being too involved in each and every project launch and thus ending up interacting with the public more often than his predecessors.

Ruto has made more trips to Mt. Kenya than his predecessor with Chege noting that the president is always interacting with excited members of the public which ends up piling pressure to deliver.

To curb this problem, Chege urged the president to stop interacting with the public as if he was still in campaign mode.

The Kenyan DAILY POST