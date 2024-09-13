What happened to your GOD? SABINA CHEGE blasts RUTO as she regrets ‘overthrowing’ UHURU and joining the scandalous Kenya Kwanza Gov’t

Friday, September 13, 2024 - Nominated MP Sabina Chege has blasted President William Ruto and his Kenya Kwanza government for backtracking on their campaign promises.
Speaking during an interview,
the former Murang’a Woman Representative fell short of labelling Kenya Kwanza
hypocrites for changing their stance after presenting themselves as religious
people during the campaign period, which in her opinion, they have since
abandoned.
According to Sabina, who
allegedly overthrew former President Uhuru Kenyatta from Jubilee, the religious
stance seems to have been taken over by calculated political games as the
current government moves to shore up its support.
She accused Ruto and his
allies of putting down the Bible and engaging in political conmanship at
the expense of service delivery to Kenyans.
“What happened to your God that
you so much believed in that gave you all the solutions?” Sabina wondered as
things in Kenya Kwanza move from bad to worse.
The Kenya Kwanza government’s
campaigns were often riddled with religious undertones. UDA politicians started
every conversation with ‘Praise God’ according to Chege.
However, Sabina noted that most
of the problems Ruto is experiencing could be a result of being too involved
in each and every project launch and thus ending up interacting with
the public more often than his predecessors.
Ruto has made more trips to Mt.
Kenya than his predecessor with Chege noting that the president is always
interacting with excited members of the public which ends up piling pressure to
deliver.
To curb this
problem, Chege urged the president to stop interacting with the
public as if he was still in campaign mode.
