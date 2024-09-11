See how CS MVURYA embarrassed jobless AISHA JUMWA after she clashed with Governor MUNG’ARO at a cultural event





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung’aro and former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa's supporters clashed on Monday.

The clash occurred after Aisha Jumwa gatecrashed the popular Chenda Chenda festival and disrupted its whole agenda.

The Chenda Chenda festival is a cultural festival where tribes come to showcase their culture.

The organizers of the events had already booked the venue and set up the dais, however, Aisha Jumwa set up a parallel dais opposite the festival and used that opportunity to hijack high-profile visitors streaming to the event.

Temperatures cooled down after Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary CS Salim Mvurya arrived. At this point, Aisha Jumwa tried to convince him to join her at her dais.

The CS refused after which the whole situation escalated. According to reports, the brawl was so intense that they ended up dismantling the public address system.

Reacting to the brawl, the Kilifi Governor expressed his disappointment in the unfortunate events, which he claims were politically instigated.

He called on the former CS to wait until 2027 to take the conflict to the ballot.

"Whoever you are and whatever position you hold or used to hold in government doesn't matter, I will crush you if you mess with me. Wait until 2027,” Mung’aro told Jumwa.

The leaders have accused Aisha Jumwa of neglecting the community when she was a Cabinet Secretary but wants to be recognized now after she was fired.

Jumwa and Mung’aro were competitors during the 2022 general elections. They were both vying for the Kilifi Gubernatorial seat, where Mungaro won.

