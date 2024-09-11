Acting Inspector General of Police GILBERT MASENGELI has gone rogue – See what he is doing to High Court Judge LAWRENCE MUGAMBI

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi is now living in fear after presiding over the high-profile case of three missing Kitengela men.
This is after Acting Inspector
General of Police Masengeli sent his goons to threaten and intimidate him over
the case.
Justice Mugambi disclosed that a
senior police officer had been prying into his whereabouts, raising serious
concerns about potential threats against him as he handles the sensitive case.
According to the Judge, the
officer made repeated inquiries to the judge's driver and bodyguard about his
location.
"The conduct is
unacceptable and borders on outright intimidation," stated Mugambi.
Kenya has a long history of
police and political intimidation, often used to silence critics and stifle
dissent.
The revelation of a plot to
intimidate a High Court judge overseeing a sensitive case involving missing
persons allegedly abducted by police revives deep-seated fears of impunity.
This revelation has intensified
scrutiny on the police as they face accusations over the disappearance of
activist Bob Micheni Njagi and two brothers, Jamil and Aslam Longton.
The three men have been missing
since August 19, when they were allegedly abducted by individuals believed to
be police officers in Kitengela.
Justice Mugambi’s court has been
the centre of attention, especially after he found Masengeli guilty of
contempt.
The police boss has repeatedly
failed to appear before the court, ignoring legal summons on seven occasions.
His absence has fuelled
suspicions of high-level cover-ups within the police.
