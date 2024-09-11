Acting Inspector General of Police GILBERT MASENGELI has gone rogue – See what he is doing to High Court Judge LAWRENCE MUGAMBI





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 – High Court Judge Lawrence Mugambi is now living in fear after presiding over the high-profile case of three missing Kitengela men.

This is after Acting Inspector General of Police Masengeli sent his goons to threaten and intimidate him over the case.

Justice Mugambi disclosed that a senior police officer had been prying into his whereabouts, raising serious concerns about potential threats against him as he handles the sensitive case.

According to the Judge, the officer made repeated inquiries to the judge's driver and bodyguard about his location.

"The conduct is unacceptable and borders on outright intimidation," stated Mugambi.

Kenya has a long history of police and political intimidation, often used to silence critics and stifle dissent.

The revelation of a plot to intimidate a High Court judge overseeing a sensitive case involving missing persons allegedly abducted by police revives deep-seated fears of impunity.

This revelation has intensified scrutiny on the police as they face accusations over the disappearance of activist Bob Micheni Njagi and two brothers, Jamil and Aslam Longton.

The three men have been missing since August 19, when they were allegedly abducted by individuals believed to be police officers in Kitengela.

Justice Mugambi’s court has been the centre of attention, especially after he found Masengeli guilty of contempt.

The police boss has repeatedly failed to appear before the court, ignoring legal summons on seven occasions.

His absence has fuelled suspicions of high-level cover-ups within the police.

The Kenyan DAILY POST