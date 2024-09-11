Kenya is officially a crime scene as police discover a ‘mass grave’ inside a home compound in Trans Nzoia while exhuming a woman’s body





Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Residents of Trans Nzoia woke up to shock after homicide officers exhumed the body of a woman from a shallow grave wrapped in a blanket.

The incident occurred at Kaliwa village in Waitaluk Ward leading to the arrest of two suspects.

Concerned residents suspicious of fishy activities reported the matter to the authorities after which officers from Kitale Police Station arrived at the scene to initiate further investigations.

Following the tip from the members of the public, homicide officers marked the home as a scene of crime and guarded the compound last night.

The police are hunting for more leads, even as the plot continues to thicken.

On Friday, it emerged that the woman's retrieved body was buried without a casket several meters outside a mud-walled house.

Since then, panic has gripped the village amid fears that several other bodies may be buried in the compound since there are signs of fresh digging activities in the compound.

According to Trans Nzoia County police commander Jeremiah Ole Kosiom, the homicide officers had obtained a court order to search the compound and dig up the grave.

“We have two suspects in custody and we will know the whole truth,” the police boss stated.

The two suspects arrested are owners of the home where the shallow grave was discovered. The discovery of the body has raised alarm about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Many questions remain unanswered about how long the bodies have been buried and the circumstances surrounding their death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST