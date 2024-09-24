Secret Service agent made strange call before THOMAS MATTHEW CROOKS attempted to assassinate TRUMP, new report reveals

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - A series of failures by the U.S. Secret Service allowed would-be assassin Thomas Matthew Crooks to successfully land a shot in Donald Trump's right ear, a new report has revealed.
A report from the bipartisan Use Senate investigation
revealed how technical issues affected Secret Service drones during the July 13
rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.
The agent responsible for overseeing the Counter Unmanned
Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) called a toll-free 888 tech support hotline 'to start
troubleshooting with the company.'
There were no backup drones as of when the other faulty
drones stopped flying.
It then took several hours to get the drones back up and
running and the agent responsible for the drone operations only had three
months of experience with the equipment.
The report released on Wednesday, September 25 concluded
that the failures ahead of the rally were 'foreseeable, preventable, and
directly related to the events resulting in the assassination attempt that
day.'
The 20-year-old, now-deceased shooter was able to hit Trump
in his ear, kill one rally attendee and critically injured two others before a
counter-sniper took him out.
Crooks was on top of a nearby building a few hundred feet
from where Trump was speaking that day, crouched down with an AR-15 rifle. He
was able to fire eight rounds in Trump's direction less than 150 yards from
where the former president was speaking.
Due to the two failed assassination attempts on Trump, the
US Congress is now considering more funds for the USSS to bolster staffing and
counterattack measures.
But the Senate report also found that with additional
resources, the Secret Service engaged in other questionable actions that led to
security failures at the rally that day.
'The consequences of those failures were dire,' said
Michigan Sen. Gary Peters, the Democratic chairman of the Homeland panel.
Investigators found that there was no clear chain of command
among the Secret Service and other security agencies and no plan for coverage
of the building where the shooter climbed up to fire the shots.
Officials were operating on multiple, separate radio
channels, leading to missed communications, and an inexperienced drone operator
was stuck on a helpline after his equipment wasn't working correctly.
