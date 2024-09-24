"Big threats on my life by Iran. The entire US Military is watching," DONALD TRUMP says







Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Donald Trump revealed Iran has threatened to assassinate him and "will try again".

The former US President, who is contesting again, made this known on X.

"Big threats on my life by Iran,” the Republican presidential nominee wrote on X. “The entire US Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again.”

“Not a good situation for anyone,” he continued. “I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you.”

Trump shared the alleged ass@ssination threat after being briefed by US intelligence officials.