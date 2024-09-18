SEAN ‘DIDDY’ COMBS loses appeal of bail denial after pleading not guilty to trafficking, racketeering charges

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Embattled Music mogul, Sean “Diddy” Combs will remain in federal custody after a judge denied his appeal to be granted bail on Wednesday, September 18, one day after he pleaded not guilty to three criminal counts including sex trafficking and racketeering following a series of sexual assault allegations and a federal investigation.
Combs’ lawyers sought bail for the rapper after reporting
“horrific” conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New
York, where he’s being held, but had their appeal denied by a magistrate judge
who cited the severity of Combs’ charges and prosecutors’ accusations of
witness tampering.
Combs was initially denied bail Tuesday after being indicted
on three counts: racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, cause or
coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, based on actions that
allegedly occurred between 2009 and 2018 for sex trafficking, and 2009 and 2024
for prostitution.
The indictment alleges Combs “abused, threatened, and
coerced women and others around him to fulfil sexual desires, protect his
reputation, and conceal his conduct,” claiming he also used his business empire
to “creat[e] a criminal enterprise” in which associates engaged in or attempted
to engage in “sex trafficking, forced labour, kidnapping, arson, bribery and
obstruction of justice.”
Prosecutors alleged Combs engaged in “a persistent and
pervasive pattern of abuse” including “verbal, emotional, sexual and physical
abuse,” accusing Combs of “striking, punching, dragging, throwing objects at
and kicking” women and alleging his employees helped facilitate and cover up
his abuse.
Combs allegedly manipulated women into engaging in “extended
sex acts with male commercial sex workers” that the mogul described as “Freak
Offs,” prosecutors claim in the indictment, and Combs and his associates
allegedly transported sex workers across state lines which prosecutors allege
constitutes sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution and
allegedly drugged women to keep them “obedient and compliant.”
Prosecutors confirmed Combs had been arrested Monday night
in Manhattan, but the charges were only unsealed Tuesday morning.
Combs’ lawyer Marc Agnifilo has denied any wrongdoing by the
musician, saying Combs “voluntarily relocated to New York last week in
anticipation of these charges” and has “nothing to hide.”
