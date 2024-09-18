DIDDY promises no female visitor if released on bail amid his trafficking and racketeering case

Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Embattled hip-hop mogul, Diddy has filed an appeal of a judge’s decision to deny his release, promising to submit to weekly drug testing, barring any women apart from family members from visiting him in the s3x trafficking and racketeering case.
The 54-year-old was led out of court on Tuesday afternoon
after New York Magistrate Judge Robyn Tarnofsky agreed with prosecutors who
argued Combs was a significant flight risk, a danger to the community after
his Monday night arrest.
In a letter to the judge released on Tuesday, prosecutors
claimed that in the months leading up to his arrest, Combs had contacted both
victims and witnesses in the case, asking for their “friendship and support,”
and sometimes “gaslighting” them into believing “false narratives.”
Combs’ attorney, Marc Agnifilo, had presented to the court a
significant bail package proposal, including a $50 million bond that would be
secured by his $48 million Miami mansion, the equity in his mother’s Florida
condo, and Combs’ passport and those of his four daughters.
Agnifilo asked the court to “trust” Combs, pointing out the
steps the Bad Boy Entertainment founder had taken in the lead-up to his arrest
to demonstrate that he wasn’t a flight risk.
But Judge Tarnofsky referred to the severity of the charges
against Combs and his apparent “anger issues” in denying his release. “Your
lawyer asked us to trust you – [I don’t think] you can trust yourself,” she
said. “Your lawyer can’t control you.”
Agnifilo filed new paperwork on Wednesday seeking an appeal
of the decision. Combs is now set to appear in front of Judge Andrew Carter on
Wednesday afternoon. In addition to the original bail package proposal,
Agnifilo presented fresh restrictions that would address some of the court’s
concerns that Combs presents a danger to the community and would attempt to
contact victims and witnesses.
Combs said he would agree to weekly drug testing after his
alleged substance abuse was repeatedly mentioned by prosecutors, who claimed
police found a pink powdery substance inside Combs’ five-star hotel room
following his arrest. Results of the substance had not been confirmed,
officials noted but said it was similar in appearance to drugs they confiscated
from his Miami mansion during the March raid that later tested positive for
ecstasy and other illicit substances.
If Combs was granted release on house arrest, visitors to
his Miami compound would be restricted, only allowing for “family, property
caretakers, and friends who are not considered to be co-conspirators,”
according to Agnifilo’s letter to the judge.
No women outside family members and the mothers of his
children would be allowed to visit Combs. Additionally, Combs’ personal
security would require “any person who enters the property to sign a visitor
log,” which would then be provided to the court nightly.
Speaking to members of the press after Combs was remanded
into custody, Agnifilo said he would fight the decision to hold his client
without bail.
“Mr. Combs is a fighter. He’s going to fight this until the
end. He is innocent,” the lawyer said. “We’re going to fight this case with
everything we have.”
