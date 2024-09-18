Rapper, BOOSIE, defends DIDDY, says he's being prosecuted for what every entertainer is doing







Wednesday, September 18, 2024 - Boosie Badazz has gone on X to defend Diddy after he was indicted for sex trafficking.

Sean "Diddy" Combs headed to jail Tuesday, September 17, to await trial in a federal sex trafficking case that accuses him of presiding over a sordid empire of s£xual crimes protected by blackmail and shocking acts of violence.

The music mogul is charged with racketeering conspiracy and s£x trafficking. The indictment against him lists allegations that go back to 2008.

He’s accused of inducing female victims and male s£x workers into drugged-up, sometimes dayslong s£xual performances dubbed “Freak Offs.” The indictment also refers obliquely to an attack on his former girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie, that was captured on video.

Reacting on X, Boosie,a rapper, said Diddy is in jail for doing what every other famous entertainer has done.

He wrote: "i feel DIDDY N JAIL FOR BASICALLY DOING WHAT EVERY OTHER FAMOUS ENTERTAINER HAS DONE “FLEW BITCHES OUT FOR 3 SOMES “HE JUST FREAKIER!!

"WE ACTUALLY GO CALL WOMEN PROSTITUTES WHO FLY N WILLINGLY TO BE WITH THEY PARTNERS FOR SEX? IF THATS THE CASE IF U BEEN FLEWED OUT N HAD SEX YOU SHOULD BE LABELED A PROSTITUTE!!

"IF THATS THE CASE THATS 80% OF THE WOMEN READING THIS .N TRAFFICKING #hellna YOU’RE A CELEBRITY YOU GOTTA FLY PUSSY N ,HOW ELSE U GOT GET THE PUSSY? YOURE NEVER N ONE PLACE

"WHEN I SAW THAT VIDEO I WAS PISSED OFF AT THIS NIGGA LIKE HE REALLY GOT A PROBLEM.

"BUT FACING “LIFE N PRISON “FOR DOING BASICALLY WHAT SO MANY OTHER ENTERTAINER HAS DONE #idisagree."

This isn't the first time Boosie will speak up in Diddy's defence.

Back in March, he asked why Diddy's friends aren't speaking up for him while going through the drama from the several sexual assault and trafficking lawsuits levied against him. Boosie added that none of those people were Diddy's actual friends and clarified he's not defending the disgraced record executive.