GACHAGUA is a big cartel as he is caught red-handed exploiting tea farmers in Mt. Kenya using his company– Look!





Monday, September 9, 2024 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has been exposed badly.

This is after Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung'wah accused him of exploiting tea and coffee farmers in the Mt Kenya Region.

Speaking to residents in Mathioya, Murang’a County yesterday, Ichung’wah called out the DP for using his position to exploit tea and coffee farmers in Mt. Kenya instead of working to iron out the issues affecting them.

President William Ruto tasked Gachagua to lead reforms in tea and coffee farming to ensure cartels that have long plagued farmers are eliminated for good.

However, Ichung’wah lamented that despite farmers putting in all the work, there are some politicians who are conspiring to fleece them of their harvest.

He pointed out that the sale of tea leaves at the Mombasa Auction has stalled because Gachagua has pushed for tea leaves to be sold through his brokerage company.

“I will fight state capture by those who are in power today. Those who want to impoverish the people of Mt Kenya by demanding Ksh3 per Kilogram of coffee sold from our region,” he warned.

He noted that by demanding that all the tea from the Central region be sold through some politician’s brokerage companies, farmers do not receive good prices for their tea and coffee since they are controlled to benefit certain cartels.

Ichung'wah claimed that the cartels behind the brokerage houses enrich themselves at the expense of the people.

“We will not allow anyone to participate in politics with our votes. Our votes are for seeking a government that will work for us,” he stated.

“Then you tell us to unite so that you may auction our votes for your own benefit.”

However, he warned Gachagua that he would not let him continue impoverishing Mt. Kenya farmers; not when he is still the Majority Leader.

The Kenyan DAILY POST