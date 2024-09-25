SAMIDOH’s injured hand is as a result of a beating he received from his manager - Details emerge as he fires him in the middle of the night.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Renowned Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has cut ties with his long-time manager Moses Marite.

Samidoh fired Marite in the middle of the night through a statement posted on his social media pages and announced that he was no longer authorized to transact on his behalf.

“Take notice that Samidoh Entertainment terminated services of one Moses Kimani Marite…He is not authorised to transact any business, negotiate or enter into any contract on behalf of Samidoh,” read the statement in part.

Sources reveal that Samidoh fired his manager for conning nightclub owners.

He would book Samidoh in clubs without his knowledge and pocket the money.

When Samidoh confronted him recently, a fight erupted between them.

Samidoh sustained an injury to his hand during the fight.

Marite is credited for Samidoh’s success in the competitive Mugithi industry.

He has built Samidoh’s brand for years, only for him to be fired in the middle of the night through a social media post.









