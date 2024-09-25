Is CS OPARANYA insinuating that he was forced by RAILA ODINGA to accept RUTO’s job? – See what he said that portrays BABA as a political conman





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - The newly appointed Cabinet Secretary for Cooperatives and MSMEs, Wycliffe Oparanya, has insinuated that he was forced by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to be in President William Ruto’s cabinet.

Speaking on Monday, September 23, Oparanya stated that his first action upon learning of his nomination for a CS position was to contact Raila Odinga who was then Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader.

Unaware of how his name ended up on Ruto's CS nomination list, he began explaining to Raila that he had no intention of working with the Kenya Kwanza regime.

“I sent a message to Baba telling him that I did not agree to be a Cabinet Secretary in Ruto's administration. Baba was in Dubai at that time," Oparanya said.

He added that this was when he realized Raila had presented his name to Ruto for a ministerial position without informing him or other ODM members nominated to Ruto's Cabinet.

"He knew I would reject the job if he told me. We were not consulted, “he added.

However, he said he accepted the job after a wide consultation with Baba and his close family members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST