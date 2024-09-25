A Kenyan living in Lebanon cries for help and records a video showing the current situation there amid escalating Israel attacks - The Government should evacuate them.





Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - A Kenyan living in Lebanon is pleading with the Government to evacuate them, following new attacks by Israel.

She recorded a video running for safety as screams rent the air.

Tens of thousands of people have been fleeing Southern Lebanon with little idea where to find safety as intense Israeli bombardment across Lebanon kills at least 569 people, including 50 children, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

Foreign ministers of Egypt, Iraq and Jordan condemned Israel’s “aggression” against Lebanon, warning that it is “pushing the region towards all-out war”.

Pope Francis has also urged an end to rising tensions in Lebanon, calling the escalation “unacceptable”.

Kenyans trapped in Lebanon are finding it nearly impossible to leave.

The “kafala” system, which governs the employment of foreign workers in Lebanon, allows employers to confiscate their workers' passports upon arrival.

Even with passports, workers must secure exit visas, a process entirely dependent on the approval of their employer.

Last month, Roseline Kathure Njogu, Kenya’s Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs, announced that emergency travel documents could be issued for those whose passports had been confiscated.

She further assured that flights were being arranged to evacuate those registered with the Kenyan embassy

However, the process is slow.

Watch the video of a Kenyan trapped in Lebanon pleading for help.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.