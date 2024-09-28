RUTO’s ‘fixer’ FAROUK KIBET breaks silence ahead of GACHAGUA’s looming impeachment – You won’t believe what he said





Saturday, September 28, 2024 - President William Ruto's Personal Assistant and right-hand man, Farouk Kibet, has further complicated matters for embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing an impeachment next week.

This is after he accused the DP of loving his Kikuyu community too much at the expense of national unity.

Speaking during an event at Chepsaita Primary School in Uasin Gishu County yesterday, Farouk shamed Gachagua and his allies who have publicly shown their fondness for resorting to their tribal cocoons whenever they experience hiccups, claiming that they are dividing the nation.

"All of us should live in harmony like Kenyans. There are some of us who are encouraging ethnic divisions.

"I kindly plead that we as Kenyans should prioritise living in peace. Polarizing the nation along ethnic lines is steering the country toward the wrong direction," Farouk stated during the function.

Farouk called upon leaders to cast aside their differences and work together for the greater good of the nation and its development.

Gachagua has been accused of propagating ethnic politics by failing to be cognizant that his office requires him to always present an image of a national leader and not just a leader of Mt. Kenya.

However, despite the threats to hound him from office, Gachagua remains defiant and keeps insisting that he will advocate for the interests of the Mt. Kenya region unapologetically.

