RUTO’s ‘fixer’ FAROUK KIBET breaks silence ahead of GACHAGUA’s looming impeachment – You won’t believe what he said

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - President William Ruto's Personal Assistant and right-hand man, Farouk Kibet, has further complicated matters for embattled Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing an impeachment next week.
This is after he accused the DP
of loving his Kikuyu community too much at the expense of national unity.
Speaking during an event at
Chepsaita Primary School in Uasin Gishu County yesterday, Farouk shamed
Gachagua and his allies who have publicly shown their fondness for resorting to
their tribal cocoons whenever they experience hiccups, claiming that they are
dividing the nation.
"All of us should live in harmony like Kenyans. There are some of us who are encouraging ethnic divisions.
"I kindly plead that we as Kenyans should prioritise living in peace.
Polarizing the nation along ethnic lines is steering the country toward the
wrong direction," Farouk stated during the function.
Farouk called upon leaders to
cast aside their differences and work together for the greater good of the nation
and its development.
Gachagua has been accused of
propagating ethnic politics by failing to be cognizant that his office requires
him to always present an image of a national leader and not just a leader of
Mt. Kenya.
However, despite the threats to
hound him from office, Gachagua remains defiant and keeps insisting that he
will advocate for the interests of the Mt. Kenya region unapologetically.
