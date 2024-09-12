RUTO’s man SILVANUS OSORO slams Kenyans for opposing ADANI group takeover of JKIA





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro has hit out at Kenyans criticising the government’s plan to partner with Adani Holdings in the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) agreement aimed at modernizing Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

Speaking on Wednesday, Osoro, who is also South Mugirango Member of Parliament, expressed frustration with the public outcry, stating that a modern airport is necessary for the country.

The lawmaker urged Kenyans to suggest alternative investors, adding that those against the deal shouldn't be noisy without solutions.

"You want & deserve a modern airport. You do not want to pay taxes. GOK does not want to add you a burden through further borrowing. PPP is legal.

"Get us another investor then to facelift the airport. We can't be a noisy lot with no solutions," Osoro wrote.

The Adani Holdings deal has raised concerns about job losses, the potential privatization of public assets, and the involvement of a foreign entities in such a sensitive sector.

