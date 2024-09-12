See how businessman BUZEKI lectured MOSES KURIA after his remarks on Kenya’s tax gap





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Former Uasin Gishu gubernatorial aspirant, Zedekiah Bundotich Kiprotich, also known as Buzeki, has advised President William Ruto's chief economic advisor, Moses Kuria, following his suggestion on how the government could tax 16 million Kenyans in the informal sector.

Moses Kuria argued that while 3 million Kenyans in the formal sector contribute Sh 500 billion in income taxes annually, 16 million Kenyans in the informal sector only contribute Sh 10 billion.

The former Public Service Cabinet Secretary emphasized that the disparity between Kenyans in the formal and informal sectors should be the focus of debate to address the government's massive budget deficit.

In a swift response, businessman Buzeki, a prominent businessman, urged Moses Kuria to provide Kenyans in the informal sector with affordable loans to help them start businesses, which would, in turn, expand the tax base.

Buzeki stated that if the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government provides small-scale traders with Sh 100 billion in affordable loans within 24 months, the government will begin reaping the benefits.

