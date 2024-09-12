Video of BRIAN MWANGI inviting the public to a church event presided over by a controversial Nigerian Prophet at KICC on the same day he died in a fatal Range Rover accident along Thika Road.





Thursday, September 12, 2024 - On the fateful day that Brian Mwangi died after a Range Rover he was travelling in rammed into a stationary truck along Thika Road, he was recorded inviting the public to a church event held by controversial Nigerian Prophet David Owusu at KICC.

Brian was a dedicated member of Prophet David Owusu’s Grace Arena Ministries Church, Kenyan branch.

He was in a jovial mood as he invited the public to the church event together with her youthful churchmates.

He was heading home early Sunday after setting up for the event when the Range Rover he was in crashed into a stationary truck on Thika Road.

Below is a video of him inviting the public to the church event at KICC on the same day he died in the accident.



